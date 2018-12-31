The last city council meeting of 2018 shows a 4 to 3 vote in favor of giving the city administrator a one percent merit raise.
The legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government have their public records, registers, and decisions so the people can see as to the reason that compelled their vote and the need for their decision. Why a majority vote for a one percent merit raise sometime after this same city administrator had sued both the mayor and citizens living within the city limits?
As I have said to those that voted "Aye", their Christmas stockings need to be filled with coal and/or they should see a no confidence vote against them.
They represent the very citizens sued by City Administrator Gregg Mandsager. Their primary service is for their constituents -- constituents sued by their own city administrator. They could reconsider this vote on Jan. 3, according to Robert's Rules of Order.
Roger Roth
Muscatine