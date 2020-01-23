Letter: Why Amy is the one

It has become clear to me that Senator Amy Klobuchar is the most qualified and capable candidate to challenge Donald Trump. She is a Midwesterner and shares the values that Iowans treasure. Amy has been one of the most productive senators during her time in Congress, getting 100 bills she has sponsored signed into law. She can appeal to the moderates we need to win the White House and who will help Iowans elect a new U.S. senator who will represent all of us.

If you have seen Amy in action during Senate hearings or during the debates, you know she has the courage to stand up for what is right and she is a uniter, not a divider.

People, especially the undecided, are moving to Amy after looking at the early favorites and seeing her in action in the debates. I’ve met Amy and her husband, John, and they are like the neighbors you’ve known your whole life. Down to earth and real.

I have nothing against the other candidates. Fact is, they all have their heart in the right place and believe me, we need a president with a heart. Take a new look at Amy Klobuchar on her web site, and if you agree with me contact the campaign, talk to your neighbors and get to your caucus.

Larry Hodgden

Tipton

