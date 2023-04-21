Letter: Why are Democrats not worried about Biden family allegations? Apr 21, 2023 17 min ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Why are the Democrats' pants on fire over Trump giving some hooker a wad of cash and not say a word about the Biden family cash flow from China?Jack JamesBettendorf Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Marjorie Taylor Green's alternative world of facts I recently learned there are 81,268,924 (Biden voters) pedophiles in the United States. The number seems a bit high. The information comes fro… Letter: Gun control legislation aimed at law-abiding citizens The recent shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, that took six lives is now serving as fodder for liberals to renew their cry for gun control. One… Letter: Rock Island does not value its history The administration of the city of Rock Island has a very casual, disdainful attitude toward history. The modus operandi for the last century h… Letter: We don't think logically about transgender athletes TITLE: Let transgenders compete, but ... Letter: Trump will bring rebirth to God's miracle of America's creation Current presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has written “The USA is experiencing a crisis of faith – in itself.” He continues “The woke lef… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio