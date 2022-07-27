Letter: Why are firecrackers legal?

What is the City of Davenport thinking letting firecrackers be legal? There are plenty of places where people can go to see them instead of buying a bunch of them and start lighting them before the time that was presented to them. When the Kings Harvest asked for volunteers to help quiet the dogs in their kennels and the big firecrackers shake the house, not counting the guys who protected our country and come home with PTSD. It is pretty sad. Do you think they like to hear them? No, they don't. We need to ban them in this city. The police are run ragged trying to keep up with them, and it isn't fair to them working with a short staff. Leave the firecrackers to the professionals who know what they are doing. I worry about the kids lighting them and having serious burns or worse. For God's sake let's get rid of them. Does anybody care? I would like to hear what other people think.