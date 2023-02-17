Lately, there's been a parade of letters from the "usual suspects," bemoaning Iowa's new school-choice law. Most are recitations of trite, tired talking points. I'm wondering why none of the "true believers" thought to write the following letter?

To all private, parochial, and/or charter schools: Bring it on!

Iowa's public schools' history of excellence spans more than a century.

Modern, air-conditioned school buildings house classrooms are stocked with state-of-the-art equipment.

Our well-vetted, dedicated faculty, armed with the latest progressive curriculum, are producing well-rounded graduates, prepared for college or workforce.

For students with learning difficulties, we offer tutoring and special-education classes.

There's also a welcoming, "alternative pathway" to graduation for those facing behavioral challenges.

Sports, after-school clubs and general socialization in a diverse environment are invaluable parts of the "public school experience."

I dare to ask, what sane parent would consider entrusting their children's future to some (possibly?) unaccredited, un-vetted private school "teacher?"

"Everybody" knows that today's private/parochial schools are nothing more than centers for religious indoctrination, where students receive a substandard education in a monochrome, likely bigoted environment.

Perhaps this upcoming fall, when parents see through this phony "school-choice" scheme, and unused vouchers are piled high on her desk, Gov. Reynolds will admit her education policy was rejected out of hand by informed parents.

This paper's printed dozens of letters denouncing Iowa's voucher law. Other than my sarcastic parody (above), none asserted public school superiority. Almost universally, they predict an apocalypse ... triggered by a mass exodus of students.

I wonder why?

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline