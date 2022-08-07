Letter: Why broker over basketball star?

Why would any American citizen that loves this country push to return Griner? She admitted that she hates the USA. They should ask a veteran that question.
Jack James
Bettendorf
Everyone's experienced the breakup or divorce of a couple where you're friends with both people. In situations like this, in addition to child…
An article on page A9 of the Sunday, July 17, Quad-City Times paper was titled “All About Manchin. What Biden wanted for US, Senator did not”.
Good governance is ever difficult and especially so after four years of inept, norm-breaking leadership nurtured by falsehood and disinformati…
I truly enjoy the Great Mississippi Valley Fair. We all do. However, I couldn't help but notice a bit of discrimination in the hours posted. S…
As gas prices went up, so did food prices and anything you buy at the grocery store. Now gas prices are declining at the pump. So was I being …
A nationwide poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation revealed that Americans owe 100 million dollars in medical debts. (25% of families owe $5,00…
Are you a conservative Christian person? How can that become a bad thing? Did you dare to speak out about the failures that current progressiv…
Interesting to read on the front page that Rock Island law enforcement and the State's Attorney want to crack down hard on criminals, get them…
When did we start believing that the two major political parties — vehicles designed to hoard power — get to dictate our values? Weren’t value…
I'm thinking the City of Davenport is controlled by a special-interest group, the Davenport Downtown Association. In a survey, a major majorit…
