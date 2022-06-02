Letter: Why can't the GOP act on gun legislation?

So these are actual politicians’ answers to the mass shootings that keep happening in the U.S.:

- Sen. Ted Cruz: If schools only had one door where all had to enter and exit, that would prevent these things from happening. (Ted, wanna run that by the fire marshal, dude?!)

- Texas Gov. Abbott: We need more mental health available. (Uh, Greg, didn’t you just cut millions of dollars from Texas’ budget providing exactly that type of help?!)

- Sen. K. Sinema: She doesn’t think D.C. can make any change in the gun laws. (Uh, Krysten, that is literally your job, why you were elected to Congress, so why don’t you start doing it?!)

I’ve also heard comments from Republicans that blame video games for the violence … which is ridiculous, as every other country in the world has video games and they don’t have our problem.

We need to start by banning all assault guns in the U.S. How do these idiots not get that? Who is lining their pockets for them to do nothing, but to just start attacking Democrats calling for common-sense solutions after yet another mass shooting takes place, who?!

These people were voted into office, and they can be voted out! And pay attention to the up-and-comers — heard the statements from would-be-senator Hershel Walker since the shooting? He couldn’t sound more ignorant if he tried! But I guess this is the GOP today!?

Sherri Lawton

Milan

