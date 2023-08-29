Saturday’s Quad-City Times (Aug. 12) left me sad. What is happening to our children? Kids should be playing outdoors, riding their bikes and enjoying a summer day before school starts again.

Instead, the front page tells of finding the remains of a 10-year-old boy in Rock Island AND a 10-year-old girl in Davenport. The circumstances of their suffering and deaths are not known. But we have to ask why this community failed to protect them.

Further, your paper adds on Page 3, a Davenport man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing a young girl and then profiting from that abuse by filming it. He possessed almost 3,000 videos of child pornography. Where are those victims? Who is supervising children’s use of social media so they do not become new victims?

Then there is the news on Page 5 that U.S. suicides (including those of children) are at an all-time high -- 49,500 last year. A researcher is quoted as saying the main driver of these deaths is the growing availability of guns.

Most shocking of all is this statistic: Gun violence has now become the leading cause of death in children from 1 to 19. (Read “American Carnage” for more information on gun violence.)

Many letter writers to your paper deplore abortion. Now the Supreme Court has given us what amounts to, in some states, forced childbearing. Will these babies become throw-away children, too?

I do not hear many voices speaking out against the violence committed against children already born. Who is marching for these kids?

Patricia Welch

Davenport