Letter: Why I did not vote

When I was a boy my Dad told me that anybody could become president. I now know what he meant. For the last 12 months I have been watching political ads on TV and since it is a source of news, I know they will always tell the truth.

It seems all politicians are evil, despicable, hateful people. I think if God had wanted us to vote, he would have given us some honest, capable candidates. So on election day I stayed home. Because if you vote, you have no right to complain. You caused the problem. You elected these dishonest, incompetent people. They get into office and screw everything up.

I am, in no way, responsible, and have every right to complain as loudly as I want about the mess you created.

Fred Beecher

Blue Grass

