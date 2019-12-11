Letter: Why I support Cory Booker

Cory Booker first and foremost is an inspirational speaker and candidate. He is one of the few candidates that speaks from a set of values that form his policies.
I believe Cory Booker has the best chance of creating a large coalition of voters who will vote.
I applaud that Cory Booker keeps at the forefront of issues that affect the most vulnerable in our society. I appreciate that he has a particularly strong focus on criminal justice reform.
I respect that when Cory Booker became mayor of Newark, he lived in the housing projects in Newark, even though he could afford not to. He saved someone from a burning building and shoveled constituents' sidewalks. He was integrated into the community. This shows me he is a person of integrity. His work as mayor of Newark has shown me that he can turn around and improve circumstances for the people he served. He can get things done.
You have free articles remaining.
As a senator he has shown he can work across the aisle and negotiate where there is common ground. And he can stand his ground when he needs to.
I believe Cory Booker is the candidate who can lead this country back to values that I support. In the end, whatever policies that are put into place will have to be negotiated with Congress. I believe Cory Booker can lead the United States towards its best self — a land of justice, opportunity and compassion.
That is why I support Cory Booker.
Jay Wolin
Davenport