Letter: Why I vote for Franken

I am a registered Republican.

I am voting for a man who cares more about Iowa than he cares about his personal career.

I am voting for a man who has worked with presidents of both parties.

I am voting for a man who believes that diplomacy is more productive than party loyalty.

I am voting for a man who focuses on what lies ahead of him instead of on his stale record.

I am voting for a man who talks to all Iowans, not just those personally invited to his 99-county tour parties.

I am voting for a man who accepts responsibility instead of throwing blame across the aisle.

I am voting for a man who doesn't have to defend his physical fitness.

I am voting for Mike Franken.

Bim Prichard

DeWitt

