Letter: Why impeachment is losing

If the only place you receive your impeachment information from is the mainstream media, then you don't have the slightest idea why the Democrats efforts were defeated.

One-hundred percent of the president's lawyers coverage by the MSM was negative while 95% of the Democrats' coverage was positive. What you were not told by the MSM is that all the "discovery" of the facts, which includes witnesses and subpoena of documents, are done by the House of Representatives. Not one witness or subpoena was withheld from them despite the claim by the MSM that the White House withheld or blocked them.

The Senate's role is only to hear the evidence that the House of Representatives provided them. Just like the Clinton impeachment, no new witnesses or subpoenas are presented to the Senate that the House didn't provide.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Furthermore, the Democrats in the House did not allow the Republicans or the president's lawyers to present evidence during the discovery phase of their investigation. This has never been done before. This was a blatant violation of the president's rights of due process of the law that every American is entitled to.

The president's acquittal is a done deal for a good, legal reason.

Paul Swinford

Geneseo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0