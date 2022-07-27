Letter: Why is Iowa expanding access to guns?

In recent years, Governor Reynolds and her Republican Legislature have enacted numerous laws that make it easier to sell, buy, and carry guns in Iowa, citing the Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Since the Amendment proposes that a well-regulated militia is necessary to the security of a free state, and our right to bear arms is dependent on that proposition, I ask the following questions:

Is the Maquoketa Caves State Park shooter a member of a well-regulated militia? Is the Greenwood Park Mall food court shooter a member? Is the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter a member? The Uvalde elementary school shooter? The Buffalo Tops Friendly Market shooter? Are the Proud Boys members of a well-regulated militia? The Oath Keepers? The Three Percenters? Were the 4-year-old Ankeny girl and 3-year-old Coralville boy who recently died from accidental gunshots members of a well-regulated militia?

This fall, we’ll vote on an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that restates the U.S. Second Amendment but adds, “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.” The phrase “subject to strict scrutiny” would virtually lock in place all current gun rights laws and severely hinder any efforts to consider common sense gun laws in the future. I encourage you to vote No to this proposed amendment.

David Duer

Iowa City