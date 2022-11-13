 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why is Rogers charged with attempted murder?

An answer to a puzzling question would be appreciated. The inquiry concerns the Adrian Rogers case. From what information I have accumulated, Mr. Rogers punched a local police officer, one time, in the face, the officer was apparently knocked unconscious from one blow, hit the ground and was taken by other officers to a medical facility for treatment. Mr. Rogers was arrested and charged with attempted murder. I am not an attorney, nor have a legal background, but have an avid interest in justice. Numerous previous instances where an individual punches a person one time, flees, is charged for the offense and is arrested, the charge he or she faces is assault, not attempted murder, however, this instance is different. The blow sustained was a police officer. The legality of the charge of attempted murder, in this instance, needs to be exclaimed by local state's attorneys who will file charges for the prosecutor, and my question, which I would like answered by said state's attorneys in this letter to the editor, is this: Is there a state law, which states attacking a police officer, charges are automatically upgraded to more serious charges than would be filed against a private person for the same offenses?

Stanley Schwenn

Davenport

