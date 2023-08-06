Here it is, yet another day where Donald Trump is being indicted on criminal charges, this time allowing staff to remove vital video footage of them hiding classified material from prosecutors.

Why isn't this man in jail? The corruption is overwhelming, and yet he continues to pursue his political career without interference.

The most shocking part of all this news is that even today, he is the front runner for the Republican party. What is wrong with the American people who even allow this?

John Niers

Davenport