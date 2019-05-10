Why is Iowa continually rated among the worst three states in the nation for protection of our companion animals? No matter how severely your dog or cat is beaten, burned, tortured or abused it is only a misdemeanor. Why is Iowa one of only two states where first offense animal cruelty can't be charged as a felony?
This year, Representative Ross Paustian of Walcott introduced HF737, a bill to increase the penalties for companion animal abuse. This bill passed the House unanimously. In the Senate it was never brought to the floor for a vote.
Our next question is why can one person block the passage of legislation? Senator Charles Schneider of West Des Moines is Senate president and even though HF737 passed the house with a 92 to 0 vote, and we have been told by other senators that there were enough votes for it to pass in the Senate, Schneider never moved the bill to the floor for a vote.
Leading up to the end of the session so many people were calling to leave messages asking Schneider to move HF737 to a vote, that the operator stopped taking messages. At that point they were only recording the number of calls.
Why would Senator Schneider not bring this to the floor for a vote?
Quad City Animal Advocates
Davenport
Thomas McBride
Pamela Hildebrant
Wayne Davis
Myrene Burton
Marsha Larue