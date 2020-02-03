Letter: Why not all states?

Illinois has passed a law that it is legal to get medical marijuana. What about all the states? I firmly believe in it if supervised by a doctor.

Millions of people suffer from chronic pain. If medical marijuana can relieve that pain and help them improve their quality of life, then I feel all states should.

I do not believe in recreational marijuana, which Illinois also allows. You never know what is in that. I was recently diagnosed with osteoarthritis in my lower back. While physical therapy, icing and heat packs, taking Aleve, buying an orthopedic mattress topper and using CBD cream helps, there is no cure.

I have family members in chronic pain also. I feel injustice. Why can only certain states allow it and not others?

Thank you for letting me voice my opinion.

Angie Rohwer

Davenport

