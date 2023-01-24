Letter: Why not appoint other candidates to North Scott County Board vacancy?

I am writing this letter in response to the Jan. 11 article, "Applicants sought for county board vacancy." I am perplexed and surprised that applicants are being sought when there were three other candidates who ran that would be interested.

That being said Jasmin Newton received the next highest percentage of votes, put in the work, has the intellect and desire. So why would she not be appointed? All of this could have been avoided had Tony Knobbe resigned from the board before the election, especially since he ran unopposed for the county treasure position.

Jasmin Newton is more than qualified. She has been involved in the community since completing law school. She is a licensed attorney in Iowa and Illinois. She serves on the League of United Latin American Citizens, is on the Affirmative Action Committee in Davenport, is a member of the Chamber of Commerce, etc. She is intelligent, passionate, and sees a vision for Scott County that engages all. She would work in a bipartisan manner.

Please consider appointing Jazmin Newton to the board of supervisors. Davenport has 101,009 residents. The current supervisors reside in Bettendorf, Donahue, and Walcott thus representing the other 73,161 Scott County residents. Davenport deserves a board member that lives in Davenport, and Jasmin Newton is that person.

Ann Cassidy Pfiffner

Long Grove