State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann failed to appear for the Johnson County Task Force on Aging candidate forum for at the Coralville Public Library on Sept. 10. Why?
And for more than three months, myself and a Johnson County Board of Supervisors member have been asking questions of Rep. Kaufmann. Neither of us have heard back from him.
The supervisor wants to debate in public Kaufmann’s vote to take local control away from the larger counties of Iowa. I thought Rep. Kaufmann was all about more local control? And I have been asking what the privatized Medicaid program is actually costing Iowans. Rep. Kaufmann is quoted in news releases about his anger over state spending, but I cannot get him to answer my questions about the program, which was supposed to save Iowa $220 million, but really is about cutting services to the elderly, handicapped and the disabled. The infirm or those dependent on Medicaid need answers now, not after the November elections.
When it comes time, please only vote for those who have the courage to take responsibility, answer questions and are willing to debate in public before the November election.
Mark Patton
Wilton