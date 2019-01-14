Since the government shutdown began I have called and written both U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst asking them why they are now refusing to even vote on an appropriations bill that they voted for less than a month ago. The House passed the Senate bill this month, but now the Republicans will not even vote on the same bill that they found acceptable just weeks ago.
I know Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is refusing to permit a vote in the Senate. Why are our senators not even calling for a vote?
Do our senators believe that one man controls the U.S. Senate and they must not question him? They cannot possibly believe they are wasting their time voting on a bill the entire Republican Senate has previously voted for. After all, if the entire Senate voted for it last month, they should be able to override any veto.
Is it because our Iowa senators will do only what McConnell wants and not listen to the people of Iowa? Who do Grassley and Ernst represent?
Margaret Walsh
Bettendorf