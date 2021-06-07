 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why not?

Letter: Why not?

I keep reading "letters to the editor" concerning the January "invasion" of the U.S. Capitol, but I have yet to see an editorial or a letter concerning Hunter Biden's laptop and the IRS tax investigation. I have yet to see pictures in the local paper of President Biden, while he was vice president meeting with Hunter Biden's business associates.

Should this be an impeachable offense? That being said, the president did say that he never discussed business dealings with his son. Maybe Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat, will lead an inquiry.

Fred Ruedy

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A travesty

Amazingly, the news media has completely overlooked redistricting in Illinois. Democrats missed the message sent when Illinois fired Justice T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News