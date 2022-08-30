Letter: Why pay certain RICO taxes?

My tax bill shows a sizable amount of money earmarked for Rock Island School District-41. I assume we the citizens of Rock Island pay these taxes so RISD 41 can build new admin buildings, put in new bleachers, among other things. I also assume our tax dollars are not nearly enough for them to buy everything they need or want. Like brand new scoreboards for every sport, new turf for the football field, etc. I assume generous RICO tax-paying citizens came in handy there. How does RISD 41 think it is wise to take its entire athletic equipment and uniforms business out of state? It is a slap in the face to Rock Island, the QCA, not to mention the state of Illinois. I am sure BNS (in Texas) loves this extra biz. The QCA and the state of Illinois lose big time with this. We pay taxes for you. You need to help us back. I urge each citizen of Rock Island, or Rock Island County, to call Louisa Ewert, our county collector, and complain. I, for one, have bought my last raffle ticket. I am also done supporting any other projects. You want support RISD 41? Show some support of your own. I am fairly sure you can buy a basketball around here. Never has the need to buy local been more important. Act like you live here, please.