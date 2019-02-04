"Men, it has been said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they recover their senses slowly, and one by one." So said Charles MacKay.
The Germans had a name for it. "Massenpsychose." Maybe for the mass suicides that happened after World War II, as the troops and public learned the Fuehrer was a loser. Maybe because they were facing inevitable defeat at the hands of the Red Army and allied troops that were bearing down on them.
With the walls closing in, I try to enlighten my friends so when things go downhill, and they learn of the atrocities and lies of their own government and politicians, they won't suffer the same fate.
In the movie, the Matrix Revolutions, Agent Smith asks Mr. (Thomas) Anderson, after he is almost defeated, "Why, why, why Mr. Anderson? Why do you persist?" His answer: "Because I choose to!"
My thoughts exactly.
Tom Keith
Moline