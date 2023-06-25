As a taxpayer in the state of Iowa, I am concerned about the waste that is in the welfare system. With multiple employment vacancies listed on every street in the Quad-Cities for decent paying positions, why are so many healthy and capable people not gainfully employed? Why are my taxes providing cash subsidies for people who are able to work?
I see no problem providing people with a "helping hand," a way to an education, food stamps. There are those who do need assistance, a hand up. The inequity in the system lies with someone who can, and should, be helping themselves, who should be a contributing member of society. Welfare is not intended to be a "way of life" as it has turned out to be for many people. When a child sees the significant adult in his/her life doing nothing to support themselves, it encourages another generation of laziness and "you owe me" mentality. If a welfare recipient has a school-age child, the adult could at least work part-time while the child is in school. We should have pride in providing for ourselves and our families.
If this seems harsh, please know that I once was a welfare/food stamp recipient when my children were young. However, I went to school and became an educator, thanks to the availability of such assistance. Why should we, the working taxpayers, have to support free loaders who don't want to work?
Lori King
Davenport