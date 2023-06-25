As a taxpayer in the state of Iowa, I am concerned about the waste that is in the welfare system. With multiple employment vacancies listed on every street in the Quad-Cities for decent paying positions, why are so many healthy and capable people not gainfully employed? Why are my taxes providing cash subsidies for people who are able to work?

I see no problem providing people with a "helping hand," a way to an education, food stamps. There are those who do need assistance, a hand up. The inequity in the system lies with someone who can, and should, be helping themselves, who should be a contributing member of society. Welfare is not intended to be a "way of life" as it has turned out to be for many people. When a child sees the significant adult in his/her life doing nothing to support themselves, it encourages another generation of laziness and "you owe me" mentality. If a welfare recipient has a school-age child, the adult could at least work part-time while the child is in school. We should have pride in providing for ourselves and our families.