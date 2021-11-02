Letter: Why so excited?

I read with interest Clark Kauffman's piece about state Sen. Roby Smith's work on behalf of a kennel keeper in our local area. Fascinating.
In the past we have had letters published from Smith's constituents complaining that he never replies to their emails or letters. I also have had that experience communicating with him, and I do live in his district. Never even a form email response. I wonder who Smith thinks he works for?
But in reading the article, we learn that this kennel operator did get a response from Smith, and we also learned that this operator has an extensive record of poor care for his animals by examining his history with the Department of Agriculture. So I just wonder why Smith got so excited about this particular case. He got so excited about this that he felt it necessary to imply a threat of violence against the inspectors.
It did not even have anything to do with restricting our ability to vote, which is the main thing that gets Smith activated. Fascinating.
Don Fish
Davenport