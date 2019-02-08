Driving east on 53rd Street at lunch time can be one of the most annoying things, and all because of the traffic. It takes way too long to travel just a couple of blocks, and all because of the large amounts of people flocking to the area.
Before the addition of Costco, the area was already extremely busy with people coming to Chick-Fil-A, and other restaurants for lunch. With the addition of Costco, and the future addition of Portillo’s, traffic in that small area is insane.
Why try to cram all of the businesses onto one street, when there is plenty of space on the west side of Davenport?
On the west side of Davenport there is plenty of space for new businesses, and it would help to direct traffic away from the intersection of 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue. Looking to that area for future businesses would be a smart move, and it would create less headaches for drivers.
Grace Jobgen
Davenport