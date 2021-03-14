Letter: Why the fuss?

So it goes. "We" remove (cancel) "only a few" Dr. Seuss books because they're "less popular" (riiight). It just happens 'cause the publisher is woke to the (politically correct) wisdom of this (oh-so) enlightened age. Watch the news. C'mon, man, it's just a book or two. It's not like a Nazi book burning. It's not Lenin's airbrush (...yet). It's only a few Seuss books.

C'mon, man! Don't be so uptight. It's not disrespect for the country and contempt for its founding to kneel. Why that knee is for that racist anthem, don'tcha know. "We" decided you don't need those statues, either. "We" know Fascism. (I bet you do.) Never mind who the "we" be. It's only a few books.

Burning down businesses in violent CHAZ/CHOP zones isn't seditious insurrection. "We" have free speech. Seditious insurrection really only happened Jan. 6, don'tcha know. "We" can rename school mascots too, not once but even twice! You're still stuck on the book thing?

Why "we" even have highly learned teenage climate experts to cancel your car because "we" know better. "We" can even cancel babies too. Why the fuss? Nothing to see here. It's only a few Seuss books. After all "we" are now in charge and "we" know better than you and, you know, "the thing" — that which you unenlightened call God.