If Rick Sundin had submitted his letter (Jan. 27) regarding "Republicans and the League of Nations" as a high school essay on "The Causes of World War II," he would have received a solid F.
The League of Nations failed because it had no teeth in its charter. It had no way of enforcing its resolutions. Fascist Japan and Facist Italy and Nazi Germany were already aggressively expanding when the League voted to censure them. Their response was to walk out and continue on their aggression.
Neither the actions of Republican senators, nor the presence or absence of the United States, had anything to do with these events.
I wonder if Mr. Sundin was as enthralled with Woodrow Wilson the night he aired "Birth of a Nation," the movie glorifying the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, in the White House?
Bill Bloom
LeClaire