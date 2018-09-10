We are wondering what was up with printing duplicate stories within the same edition of the newspaper?
On the front page of the Sept. 5 newspaper, there was an article titled “Chaos marks Supreme Court Hearing.” In that same paper, on page A15, an almost identical article appeared titled “Hearing gets heated for high court choice.” Likewise, in the same paper, on page A3, an article titled “Tell-all book by Watergate reporter….” was almost identical to an article on page A15 titled “Book roils White House.”?
My husband and I have been debating: Should we continue our yearly, pre-paid subscription or do we throw in the towel after all these years? With skimpier daily/Sunday papers, duplicated filler stories and no clue how long pre-paid subscriptions last, I’m thinking we’re getting closer to our answer.
Beth Rupe
Davenport