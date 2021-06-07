Letter: Why the secrecy?

The record shows that, with other Republicans, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against establishing a bipartisan independent investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on our national Capitol and democratic process. It seems odd that both senators would lack curiosity about the truth of who, what and why the Jan. 6 attempt at overturning our presidential election outcome occurred.

All facts concerning the violence at Congress’ workplace need to be known so preventive measures might forestall similar events in the future. Could the senators have forgotten that, during the violent insurrection, over 140 people were injured, and some died, areas of the Capitol were ransacked and violated with feces spread in the hallowed halls, legislators' offices were looted and vandalized, and legislators themselves terrorized?

Pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails were found and the personal safety of all legislators and staff was at great risk. Intruders erected gallows and hunted leaders, including the vice president and speaker of the House, with threats to hang them.