Letter: Why try Lacey again?

How many times can a citizen of Davenport be tried for the same thing? Referring to the Jan. 4, article, Latrice Lacey will be tried again, on March 30, for the same charges she was tried for last September. These are the charges for which the jurors could not come to a verdict.

This means the Scott County Attorney's Office is wasting tax payers money by continuing to try Lacey, the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission. We are witnessing harassment of a credentialed civil rights director. She has been sentenced by Judge Werling on one charge. Why another trial?

It would be far more constructive to appoint a workable group of members and allow the director to proceed to work hard on a very important and necessary commission.

Pat Jones

Davenport

