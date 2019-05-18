It's a mystery to me why Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R, and Senate President Charles Schneider, R, refused to bring HF737 (Companion Animal Cruelty Act) to the floor for a vote. These two men had the power to do so. The Iowa House of Representatives passed HF737 unanimously! My hopes were high that this was not a political issue but a humane, common sense issue. The Iowa Senate leadership proved me wrong.
There is no mystery that Iowa has a companion animal issue of abuse, neglect and, yes, torture. So why the "no vote" in the Senate? Who benefits? Who's making a tremendous amount of money from Iowa's lax companion animal laws? Is the Iowa consumer being protected from a damaged, sick, misleading product being sold to them? (Des Moines Register, May 12, 2019, page 17A; Dog disease that can affect humans confirmed) Will this outbreak of "canine Brucellosis" cause Iowa communities to be saddled with the clean-up costs of disreputable commercial breeders when they walk away from hundreds of breeding dogs? Google Bailing Out Benji for the most recent information on Iowa's Commercial Breeding facilities.
The 2019 Iowa Legislative Session was the time for HF737 to become a law. Look towards the Iowa Senate leadership for why it was not.
Mary Johannsen
Davenport