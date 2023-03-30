I had thought of going recently to the Adler Theatre to hear Donald Trump’s new lies; I quickly dismissed the thought. First, there was no room inside the Adler; Trump’s ego took up a lot of space. Then I thought, why should I stand in frigid weather to hear a confirmed liar and narcissist?

I could not understand why Iowans were so excited to hear the same boring drivel and phony hyperbole from a misogynist; a racist; a homophobic; a lover of dictators; lover of white supremacy and a companion of (porn stars).

Donald had orchestrated a failed coup against American democracy. He did everything in his power to obstruct our democratic process involving the peaceful transfer of power. Donald has been anti-science; anti-environment, anti-ally, anti-middle class, anti-voting and fiscally irresponsible.

He has been very disrespectful of veterans, Gold Star Families, disabled Americans, women, persons of color and immigrants legally seeking asylum. He has proven that he cannot be trusted with our nation’s most critical secrets. Now, why would I want to stand in the cold to see and hear an individual like this?

Jimmy Contreras

Davenport