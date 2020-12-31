Letter: Why?

The editorial staff of this newspaper thinks Joe Biden wants to bring the country together. Why then did Biden’s aide, Jen O’Malley Dillon, recently call Republicans a name that cannot be repeated in a newspaper? Why is it that only journalists from FOX News can find a laptop that Hunter Biden left at a computer store for repair with incriminating e-mails about his family’s secret business deals with Communist China?

Why is it that only FOX reporters can find a respected ex-military pro-Democrat businessman who met with Biden and said he was very involved in his son’s business ventures with companies run by the Chinese Communist government?

Not one other media was interested in interviewing him. How is it possible that Joe Biden/Kamala Harris may include Google, Twitter, and Facebook lobbyists in their supposed future administration when the owners of Google, Twitter and Facebook suppressed story after story about the Biden family corruption? A large number of people voting for Joe Biden said they probably would not have voted for him had they known about those stories. This sounds like voter suppression to me. This sounds like something the government of Communist China would do in their country.