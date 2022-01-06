Letter: Why?

Recently a relative of mine returned home to a hospital bed and special oxygen equipment after being hospitalized for 37 days with Covid-19. He was not vaccinated. At 44 years of age, he needs to see a pulmonologist because of his now-diminished lung capacity.
In last Thursday’s issue of this newspaper, it was reported that new cases of COVID-19 have soared to their highest level in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic: 265,000 per day on average. In another article, it was reported that Iowa was averaging 1,566 new Covid cases per day, and the state was averaging 17 deaths per day – the ninth highest 7-day death rate in the nation.
To date there have been more than 820,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States, more than the staggering flu pandemic of 1918-19.
The vast majority of COVID-19 cases involve those who are unvaccinated. Why is it that intelligent people refuse to heed the recommendations of epidemiologists and other doctors? Why is it that they turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to science? Why is it that they give credence to strangers of unknown backgrounds on social media, politicians who dismiss wearing face masks and getting vaccinations on purely political grounds, and those who propound bizarre conspiracy theories? I don’t understand it. And I despair for the future of this country.
Ron Koehn
Fulton, Ill.