Dave Loebsack has decided to retire from Congress. Now it’s announced that the 2nd congressional district is in danger of being lost to the Kochtopus. (Also known as the Republicans).
The only answer to this is to draft Ross Wilburn to take Lobesack's place on the ballot in 2020.
Wilburn has political experience having served as the mayor of Iowa City as well as on the city council. He has served as CEO of the Crisis Center and worked as diversity officer for the Iowa City School District. He now works for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. So his resume of serving responsible public and political positions is vast.
Wilburn ran unsuccessfully for governor because he came into the race too late — so the Democrats need to get on the stick. He can relocate to the district. Loebsack, after all, moved from Mount Vernon to Iowa City to run in the 2nd District after redistricting.
Democrats find themselves in a dangerous position of losing the majority in the Congress we’ve just acquired, and we must unite to win. We must not allow our candidate to be mistreated and underfunded by the Democratic Party, as Patty Judge was in her run against Chuck Grassley in 2016. And she was neglected by "the chosen" of the party who refused to campaign with her.
Democrats need both lip service and funding if we are to keep the 2nd District.
We need to win. Ross Wilburn is the answer for 2020.
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City