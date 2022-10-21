Letter: Will democracy being lost for future generations?

It's happening here

Isn't it ironic that Americans of all political stripes seem united in support of Ukrainians in their war with Putin. Yet here at home the cloud of autocracy hovers over all Americans.

Gone are the times when the two parties debated taxation, budgets, entitlements, discretionary spending as well as an occasional personal insult.

Aside from an insurrection to overthrow a duly-elected president, the autocracy in control of the federal and most state governments has pulled out all the stops to consolidate their power. Beyond suppressing voting, they have moved on to commandeering the counting (of) them. If they fall short of winning the popular vote, they remand the election to their legislature to declare their candidates the winners.

During the War of 1812, the Confederate Battle Flag was not carried into the American Capitol. But it was flown there by the January insurrectionists as they scurried around in it. With no hesitation they fought fellow countrymen, injuring hundreds. Cries to murder our vice president rang throughout the halls.

Within our Iowa autocracy we have a government empowering us to carry automatic pistols, even combat AR-15s without any precautions like background checks. Plus, if a person believes they are threatened, based on our Stand Your Ground permission, we have the right to shoot to kill.

The coffers of our ruling party are overflowing with funds to mount attack ads. Of course, there is a meager response.

Will there be a way to for stall our democracy being lost for future generations?

Don Wagschal

Davenport