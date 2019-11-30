Letter: Will Senate GOP do its duty?

Formerly part of the U.S.S.R., Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe. Russia stole Crimea from Ukraine, continues violating Ukraine’s eastern region and undeclared war has raged there since 2014.

We support Ukrainian democracy with financial and military training/assistance to foster European stability and oppose Russian threats to our NATO allies. Consequently, Ukraine urgently needed aid of some $400 million which was congressionally approved and released for delivery. However, Donald Trump illegally intervened and held up the aid. Why? The documented reason: Trump wanted to squeeze Ukraine into publicly investigating the Bidens. But Trump’s illegal overall scheme, bribing this foreign power into searching for dirt on a political rival to help him politically in his 2020 run for president, was foiled when uncovered by non-partisan, duty-bound federal employees.

As a federal retiree, I honor their professional and patriotic action. They outed Trump’s illegal political action with his cohorts which we might call: subversion of congressional authority; abuse of power; perversion of conventional morality; criminal corruption; debasement of office; and more. Yes, a Trump action that Vladimir Putin would applaud and is properly classified as a constitutionally impeachable offense.

