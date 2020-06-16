Letter: Will they vote?

Each day for the last two-plus weeks the media has provided coverage of multiple protests with large numbers of participants.
The participants who are interviewed or quoted state that they are protesting multiple issues, including police brutality, social injustice or racial discrimination. They state that they will continue protesting until there is change.
There is one question I would like to ask each protester on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Did you vote?
Travis B. Unterzuber
Davenport
