Letter: Will we recover?

As I watched the news last night and today (June 25), I wondered why our vice president went to El Paso and not where the majority of immigrants cross over the border; why she didn't go to to see the horrific "holding cages" these immigrants are being held in; or why didn't she speak with the people that live on the border that have found immigrants who have died on their properties or ruined their properties or homes?

The congresswoman from Texas that compared Texas to Ellis Island obviously does not know her history. My grandparents immigrated from Germany, but my grandfather had to have a sponsor and someone to live with and a job. Also, thousands of immigrants were turned away and had to return to their foreign country. Anyone with a disease was turned away. So why is it that the immigrants who have Covid are not only admitted to this country, but then bused to other parts of our country? Our children were kept out of their schools for a year, yet the teachers were willing to teach the immigrants English.

Yesterday, I got to read a book that is being handed out to 4th graders and I was appalled. The pictures were so graphic I could have been reading Playboy or worse. Is your school teaching your child to be a racist? The parents are rebelling; maybe you should too. I do believe our country is in a downward spiral. Will we ever recover?