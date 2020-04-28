Letter: Willful ignorance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last February a local TV station polled viewers: "Will you be watching President Trump's State-of-the-Union speech?"

The answers fell into two categories: "Yes." and "No, that orange-skinned liar makes me sick!" Those reactions mirror what I've seen among people I interact with.

Those who dislike the president can't bear to watch him, but they never seem to be at a loss when recounting Trump's words and/or actions. How can this be?

Trump-haters are what I call the "willfully ignorant." Repulsed by the president, they don't actually watch him. Instead they skip the event, immediately seeking out blatantly biased sources where they know they'll be told what they want to hear.

The next day, armed with analyses they didn't analyze, they're all over Facebook; posting memes they didn't create, hitting the "share" button on articles they didn't write, or perhaps sitting at a keyboard writing an opinion about an event they didn't witness.

It seems "willful ignorance" is a defense mechanism. Parroting the opinions of others allows one to lie without thinking of oneself as a liar, to be mistaken without having made a mistake.