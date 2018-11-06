Scott County is reviewing an application by a young couple to allow them to build and operate a winery between LeClaire and Princeton.
I feel it would be nice for the county to welcome such a new and exciting business to the area. A winery would add a significant new attraction. There are no wineries in Scott County, although some neighboring counties have one. A winery in addition to Antique Archeology, LeClaire shopping, museums, and river activities make a complete tourism package.
This venture would be a great addition to the list of top area attractions for both visitors and locals.
Please help remove any roadblocks to allow this new venture to be successful bringing more business to our community.
Thank you.
Don Landphair
Bettendorf