Letter: Winners and losers
Letter: Winners and losers

The proposed change to Iowa’s law concerning can deposits appears to have two winners and a loser. Winners: retailers (campaign donors), who will no longer have the hassle of handling cans; and politicians, who will increase the amount of money going into the state’s general fund without officially raising taxes. Loser: the schmucks (consumers) who will have to continue to pay the deposit without the expectation of a reasonably cost-effective method of having the deposit returned.

Please legislators, either return the deposit refund requirements back to the pre-virus methods or eliminate the deposit requirement altogether.

Rex Nichols

Bettendorf

