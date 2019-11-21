Letter: Winning Latino voters

There is a well-known conspiracy theory that the Democrats want a huge inflow of immigrants to cross our southern border (legally or not) in order to provide an increased voting bloc for left-wing candidates to elective office in the United States. One primary presumption is that many immigrants from Latin America will be in need of government assistance and will, therefore, vote for candidates promising such benefits to them.

If this conspiracy theory was not a theory, I believe there is an underrated aspect to Latin American culture that the Democrats could be missing or ignoring. I can’t believe I’m any more perceptive than others in recognizing this: The overwhelming majority of Latin Americans (Central and South America) are Christians, either Catholic or Protestant. Sincere Christianity impresses a deep conviction in the Christian that God’s gift of human life is sacred, from the moment of conception until natural death. The Democrats’ pro-abortion platform plank could very well cause Christian Latinos to reject candidates that embrace it. I thank God for my Christian Latin American brothers and sisters. Their faith in, and love of, God is strong indeed, and worthy of fearsome respect.