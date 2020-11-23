 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Wise writers
topical

Letter: Wise writers

{{featured_button_text}}

Now that President Trump is thankfully out of the country's way (almost), it is time to turn to something positive and useful in our lives. Your columnists, Don Wooten and Eugene Robinson, with their guidance and clear insight, have provided much-needed support during the troubling past four years under a very incompetent and undersocialized "leader" of the country.

I cannot recall ever seriously disagreeing with the thinking and clear insights provided by either columnist — and it's a bit scary but that's the way it is. I also enjoy and find comfort in the columns by Kurt Ullrich, a man who seems well in touch with his inner self and who writes straight and true. I sincerely hope all three of these wise men can continue their work for a long time to come.

Stephen Singley

Coal Valley

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Speak up

President Trump's repeated claims of fraudulent elections weakens the legitimacy of the many successful Republican elections. It is time for m…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Be loyal

The time has come to determine whether our democracy will continue or not. I call upon all elected Republican politicians to acknowledge the r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News