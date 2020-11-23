Letter: Wise writers

Now that President Trump is thankfully out of the country's way (almost), it is time to turn to something positive and useful in our lives. Your columnists, Don Wooten and Eugene Robinson, with their guidance and clear insight, have provided much-needed support during the troubling past four years under a very incompetent and undersocialized "leader" of the country.

I cannot recall ever seriously disagreeing with the thinking and clear insights provided by either columnist — and it's a bit scary but that's the way it is. I also enjoy and find comfort in the columns by Kurt Ullrich, a man who seems well in touch with his inner self and who writes straight and true. I sincerely hope all three of these wise men can continue their work for a long time to come.