As we look forward to a new year, I hope President Trump discovers:

1) He really has no idea of his job - it is public service and not "lord of the manor;"

2) No one likes him since he cares only for himself;

3) Cheating is not a legitimate way to do business even for dictators;

4) He really has little to do with the stock markets except for his stupid trade policies making them sink;

5) He always was and is a lousy negotiator;

I also hope he learns to read, especially briefing papers from his generals.

Actually he should resign and give us all a Happy New Year.

Donald Moeller

Davenport

