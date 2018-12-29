As we look forward to a new year, I hope President Trump discovers:
1) He really has no idea of his job - it is public service and not "lord of the manor;"
2) No one likes him since he cares only for himself;
3) Cheating is not a legitimate way to do business even for dictators;
4) He really has little to do with the stock markets except for his stupid trade policies making them sink;
5) He always was and is a lousy negotiator;
I also hope he learns to read, especially briefing papers from his generals.
Actually he should resign and give us all a Happy New Year.
Donald Moeller
Davenport