It is the season for wish lists. Mine have no cost.
I wish people who are not handicapped would not park in spots designated for handicapped people. My observation is that half of the people parked in handicapped spots do not require them. The cars have handicap placards (usually), but the placard is for the person, not the car. Please save those valuable spots for those who must have them. Park where you should, get a little exercise by walking a few extra feet and be thankful that you can.
I wish people would stop throwing trash out of their cars onto the street. Most of those items are food or beverage containers, or cigarette butts. Please just keep those items in your car and dispose of them in a proper manner.
Charlie Coleman
Davenport