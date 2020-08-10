Letter: Wishful thinking

There is one thing that would be paramount to opening schools face to face, if indeed our state and our districts are serious about safety for students, staff, and families. I have yet to hear any plans to test all of the staff and students prior to the first day of school.

It is obvious from the reports we are seeing from schools opening around the country that it only takes one carrier to quickly unravel even the best-intentioned plans. Within a few days or weeks we will have entire classes, if not entire schools, quarantining. If we are lucky, no one will be hospitalized or, God forbid, buried.

Even with some initial assurance, an in-school learning experience will not be what everyone seems to think it will be. The teachers will be hard-pressed to focus their students on the task at hand. The children will have a difficult time coping with the fear and discipline of the situation; friends six feet apart, keeping masks on, not touching their face. The teachers will try to help, but they will be dealing with their own new problems and emotions; lack of colleague interactions, separation from their students, fear of bringing the virus home.