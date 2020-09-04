Letter: With liberty and justice for some

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

America is a country founded on ideals. Those ideals include:

• "All men are created equal." (Declaration of Independence).

• "One nation, under God, indivisible…" (Pledge of Allegiance).

• "…, with liberty and justice for all." (Pledge of Allegiance).

These ideals are marred, however, by instances of police excessive force, like the brutality used that paralyzed Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The reality is that in 2020 those ideals are merely 'ideas' — inklings, notions, conceptions because:

• Although all men and women were created equal, their treatment is unequal based on race, gender or socioeconomic status.

• We are one land mass of numerous ideological nations divided because of the fear created by sworn leaders sowing the seeds of hate and discord.

• …, with liberty and justice for some, not all, based on who you are, where you are from, what you can afford and your political beliefs.

We need to again become the land of ideals, where people believe in the potential to achieve anything.