With over 466,000,000 guns owned by Americans what could possibly go wrong?

The NRA, before their bankruptcy suits, barred guns from their offices. For the rest of us the NRA has recommended we all carry a gun because a good guy with a gun can trump a bad guy with a gun.

Help yourself to AR-15s and rifle addons to convert your military type assault machine guns because on July 1, 2021, Iowa Governor Reynolds signed the law giving Iowans the right to buy and carry a weapon without a permit. On July 5, 2023, Iowa’s “Stand Your Ground” became official. If you feel threatened that you are in peril, you may shoot to kill.

Going back at least seven centuries, English kings and dukes who owned the land sent yeoman to defend their holdings. Through time this group became known as a “militia.”

Fast forward to President Washington in 1791 as he called up from several states a militia of 13,000 to march to put down the Whiskey Rebellion. WHAT IF ONLY ONE MAN WITH A MUSKET SHOWED UP?

Let's move on to 2008 as originalists Alito, Scalia in DC found only one person would have all the rights to bear arms while UNCONNECTED to a militia. This has spawned the response of millions “Second Amendment Americans” demanding those rights on Jan. 6th’s insurrection.

With 466,000,000 guns in our nation? With individuals exercising their right to gun down each other everywhere?

What could possibly go wrong?

Don Wagschal

Davenport